Kanye West’s new wife Bianca looks a bit like Kim

Kanye West just changed his status from missing to married. After going off the map for weeks, the Grammy-winning musician was recently spotted with a mystery blonde woman… who allegedly happens to be his new wife, according to atlantablackstar.com

Sources told TMZ the Chicago rapper is officially married to his Yeezy architectural designer, Bianca Censori.

The former brunette, now blonde, is originally from Australia and has worked with West for quite a while. The Stronger rapper and Censori reportedly had “some sort of wedding ceremony” but have yet to make it legal with a marriage certificate. Nevertheless, Ye was captured by the paparazzi while wearing a wedding band on his left ring finger.

Just a few days ago, the outlet caught Ye and Censori enjoying lunch at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California.

Their alleged ceremony comes two months after the finalisation of divorce from Skims creator Kim Kardashian.

Fans on Twitter have noticed a slight resemblance between Censori and the woman he shares four children with, atlantablackstar.com reported.

“Kanye West getting married is pure comedy because you know Kim just finding out … along with the rest of us,” wrote one individual.

“New mrs. Kanye West. ohhh yes,” wrote another.

West and Kim dated back in 2011 after being friends for years and wed in 2014. They quickly became a power couple in Hollywood and share four children together: 9-year-old North West, 7-year-old Saint West, 4-year-old Chicago West, and 3-year-old Psalm West.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. However, in a 2022 Vogue interview, the entrepreneur said filing for divorce was a part of her choosing herself.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy,” she explained. “And that feels good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important, to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself.”

Since the divorce, Kim and Ye entered romantic relationships with other socialites. Ye embarked on a quick romance journey with Italian-American model and actress Julia Fox just as 2022 began. They only lasted a month.

As for Kim, she entered a whirlwind romance with comedian Pete Davidson for a total of nine months.

