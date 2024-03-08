Katlego Danke looks back, shares snaps from her baby shower

Katlego Danke, an award-winning actress who recently gave birth, has finally opened up to her friends and fans about her pregnancy.

Danke remembered the day her co-workers threw her a baby shower by posting memories on social media on Friday.

Danke played the lead role of Thati in the now-canceled Mzansi Magic drama Gomora. She made an unexpected exit in the third season of the drama series.

Her character began as that of an opulent Sandton housewife who witnessed her husband killed by her mother’s deadly high-jacking gang.

After returning to the township, she had to acclimatise to a new life.

Pregnant with second child

Danke became pregnant with her second child during her stay on Gomora, which she concealed for a very long period.

Rumours that she had an affair with businessman Patrice Motsepe quickly gained traction after it was revealed that she was pregnant.

Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football, denounced the vile rumours that were making the rounds on social media through his lawyers.

The businessman also denied claims that he was the father of the actress’ children and that she was expecting another child of his.

The actress talked about how she felt like she had to bargain with her daughter about her breasts when she posted a picture of herself breastfeeding the child two weeks ago.

On Friday, Danke looked back at the time of her baby shower and thanked some of her colleagues for making her feel special.

Message to former colleagues

“Once upon a time, I worked with some of the most beautiful individuals who really touched my heart,” she wrote.

“This day was made special by all the little details they poured into it to make sure I was spoiled and felt loved and special. Thank you to all the ladies and gentlemen who were there in spirit.

“I know I haven’t included everyone in the photos [there were also a lot of pictures], but I hope you all know that I’m grateful from the bottom of my heart for showing me love during a woman’s most vulnerable time.”

