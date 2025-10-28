Katlego Maboe’s ex-lover Monique Muller nabbed for illegal possession of firearm

Monique Muller, the ex-lover of TV personality Katlego Maboe, was taken into custody in Ravensmead, Cape Town, following a raid last Sunday in which police allegedly discovered an unlicensed firearm.

Muller and a number of co-accused reportedly appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on October 21.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the police spokesperson, confirmed the connection between the bust and gang-related activities in the area.

“She was charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm alongside other suspects and made an appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. The matter was placed on remand until October 30,” Twigg stated.

Muller has been in custody since her arrest during the raid, and her legal team has not commented on the situation.

A few years ago, Muller gained notoriety as the fiery ex-partner of Maboe, the once-loved television presenter whose career was impacted due to allegations of abuse, infidelity, and sexually transmitted disease.

Explosive break-up

The couple’s explosive break-up in 2020 was one of Mzansi’s biggest celebrity scandals. Muller portrayed Maboe as a monster on social media by posting emotional videos and pictures of her with bruises.

Maboe, however, denied the allegations and responded with an R1 million defamation suit, claiming that Muller and her family had destroyed his career and reputation.

In 2021, he wrote letters to Muller demanding an apology and a retraction of the accusations, claiming that they had damaged and destroyed his career.

Due to these accusations, Maboe lost his position on The Expresso Show on SABC3, and all of his OUTsurance adverts were removed.

Muller was praised as a voice for women speaking out against gender-based violence at the height of the drama.

She even made a comeback in 2024 to rekindle that discussion by putting up pictures of previous injuries and criticising websites that “celebrate abusers”.

In one of her viral Instagram stories, she wrote: “Evidence is not enough; the system protects them.”

Also Read: TV host Katlego Maboe and baby-mama butt heads again

Katlego Maboe wants R1 million from ex-girlfriend Monique Muller

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content