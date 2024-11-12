Kay Sibiya and baby mama Judie Kama make things official

Former Imbewu and Generations actor Khumbulani Kay Sibiya and the mother of his child, Judie Kama, have made things official after almost seven years.

Kama took to social media on Tuesday to share that Sibiya had paid lobola over the weekend.

“Bafikile Omalume Amalobolo [The uncles arrived for lobola],” she wrote.

The couple has had an on-and-off relationship since they issued a statement confirming that they had decided to go their separate ways in 2020.

In 2023, when they were celebrating six years of knowing each other, Kama took to her Instagram timeline to gush over how Sibiya is the perfect man for her.

“Today around this time, I was getting ready to go to an event, all to find out this day would be the perfect day of my life,” she wrote at the time.

“Today is the day I met my soulmate. Today I celebrate six years of knowing you. Six years of being in each other’s lives.

“So much has happened in those years, and listen, I would do it over and over again, even in the next life.

“You are the most respectful, selfless, God-fearing, and sweetest man I have ever known.

“Sometimes I ask myself, how do you do it? How do you put up with me every day? Yoh, every day. Thank you, baby. I love you. Forever.”

Rape allegations

During that time, Sibiya’s other baby mama, Zukiswa Zookey Zarling Vuthela, made rape and assault allegations against him.

The former Gagasi FM presenter claimed that Sibiya had made her pregnant and that he had been denying that the child was his.

Wrote Vuthela: “This is my story and the truth about my daughter Zia-Mia: how I was raped, then she was conceived, then someone claimed otherwise, and my other two kids …

“Telling it myself, I’ve been quiet about it for the longest time. How he was sent to kill me first. He drugged and raped me, and then when I woke up, I found an expired condom inside of me.

“So now I do not care even if they try again to kill me when I tell my story — pastor/drug lords and some. Today I tell it as rough it is about Khumbulani Kay Sibiya.”

I did not rape nor assault her

The actor stated that finding out about the accusations on social media uprooted his small family.

He added that he, his mother and his partner were nothing but supportive of Vuthela over the years and that he had never denied being the father to his own child.

“The truth is I did not rape nor assault Miss Zukiswa Zookey Zarling Vuthela at any time. In a country where GBV [gender-based violence] is so prevalent with women being raped and even murdered on a daily basis.

“I find the accusations levelled against me to be highly irresponsible with the intent to cause unjustified harm to an innocent person,” Sibiya said at the time.

