Kaya 959 fires Sol Phenduka over Minnie Dlamini scandal

Radio personality Sol Phenduka has been kicked to the curb by Kaya 959 after the station pulled the plug on his contract with immediate effect.

The controversial broadcaster, who was part of the Kaya Breakfast team alongside Dineo Ranaka until her exit last year, found himself in hot water once again—this time over remarks made on the popular Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Station will not condone podcast comments

Kaya 959’s Acting Managing Executive, Dave Tiltmann, confirmed Sol’s dismissal, saying the station could not ignore comments that tarnish its public reputation.

“Kaya 959 cannot and will not condone comments made on the MacG Podcast, where Sol Phenduka is an integral part of the presenting team. Misogynistic remarks made about actress Minnie Dlamini were unacceptable and inconsistent with respect owed to women,” said Tiltmann.

He revealed that this was not Sol’s first strike. Back in June 2023, the presenter had given Kaya management a written assurance that his behaviour would change after a prior scandal.

Answerable to listeners

In that letter, Sol acknowledged his responsibilities as a representative of the station and even apologised to the Kaya family. But Tiltmann said Sol has once again breached that trust.

“Trust, integrity, accountability, respect, and inclusivity are the foundations of Kaya 959. They guide everything we do on air, online and off air. We are answerable to our listeners, and when conduct falls short, we act decisively,” Tiltmann added.

The termination was carried out under Kaya’s Independent Contractor Agreement, which allows for immediate dismissal if an individual’s public actions bring the station into disrepute.

The axe has now fallen firmly on Sol, who remains a regular feature on MacG’s controversial vodcast but has lost his slot on one of Joburg’s biggest commercial radio stations.

Kaya insists it will continue to champion respect and inclusivity, promising listeners a safe and accountable broadcasting space without Sol.