Kaya suspended Sol Phenduka over Minnie Dlamini comment during podcast

The egregious misogynistic remarks Solomzi Phenduka and his co-host MacGyver Mukwevho made on the controversial Podcast & Chill With MacG about radio and television icon Minnie Dlamini were the rationale behind Kaya 959’s decision to yank the radio presenter off air this week.

Kaya 959 issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that Phenduka has been placed on suspension with immediate effect. The station did not reveal why it iced the loquacious podcaster.

“This step has been taken pending the outcome of an internal process currently under way. The station is committed to following due process. And no further details will be shared at this stage.

“Updates will be provided once the internal process has been concluded and a final decision has been reached. Kaya 959 appreciates the understanding of its staff, listeners and stakeholders while this matter is being addressed,” reads the terse statement.

Phenduka in lawsuit bad for Kaya

Sunday World was informed that Phenduka, popularly known as Sol Phenduka, was suspended from the show because the station took umbrage at the outrageous remarks he and Mukwevho, famously known as MacG, made about Dlamini on their podcast early this year.

Several sources close to Phenduka said that the Kaya 959 hierarchy conducted scant investigations after the crescendo that was caused by his and Mukwevo’s remarks.

During the investigations they established that Phenduka was cited along with Mukwevho as the respondents in Dlamini’s lawsuit. The case cites hate speech, unfair discrimination, and harassment against the pair at the Equality Court early this month.

The deep throat alleged that Phenduka was then summoned to a meeting at the station’s studios in Rosebank, Johannesburg. He was asked to confirm if he was cited as the respondent in the case.

And when he confirmed that that was the case, they suspended him with immediate effect. They asked him to submit representations explaining why he should not be pink slipped from his show, which he co-hosts with Sizwe Dhlomo, Nosipho Radebe and Mpho Maboi.

“When he submits the representations, the stations will take a decision whether or not to fire [him],” said the mole.

Internal processes going on

The tipster stated that the station mandarins were worried that the parochial utterances Phenduka and Mukwevo made on the podcast brought the name of the station into dispute. The utterances refer to an episode where the podcasters discussed Dlamini’s relationships with men. Their comments suggested that Dlamini could not keep a man because of a repugnant smell from her private parts.

“Although these utterances were made a while back, the station applied its mind properly and acted out of its conviction and without any duress from anyone to suspend him. The fear is that the name of the station will be dragged through the mud when the trial starts at the Equality Court. Because when his name is mentioned, it will be mentioned along with the name of the station,” said the mole.

In the court papers, which Sunday World has seen, Mukwevho said Dlamini was a gold digger. She dates minted men to secure the bag. Mukwevho later issued a half-baked apology to Dlamini after the public lambasted him for his degrading remarks.

Dlamini said she did not accept Mukwevho’s apology. Instead she wants him and Phenduka to face the wrath of the law and pay her R1-million. She also wants them to pay R1.5-million to a women’s organisation.

Dlamini cites relentless bullying, insults

Dlamini said Mukwevho and Phenduka started hurling insults at her and other women in 2021 in a Podcast & Chill With MacG episode in which they interviewed rapper and Uyajola 99 presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye. She said in the episode, Mukwevho asked the musician to reveal the names of the women he “smashed”.

“The word ‘smashing’, as used by the men in this episode, refers to having sexual intercourse. In our country, with such excruciatingly high levels of gender-based violence, often involving sexual violence, the use of this term is worse than just… insensitive. It normalises and even legitimises violence in men’s acquisition of sexual satisfaction,” Dlamini said in court papers.

Dlamini further said Mukwevho and Phenduka’s use of the term in the episode and in countless other podcasts reduces women to sexual objects to be dealt with by force. She said the podcasters defiantly defended how they conducted the interview with Maarohanye. This was after she publicly disapproved of their conduct.

Dlamini said on or about February 17, 2022, Mukwevho and Phenduka insulted her in another episode. They attempted to make humour out of the breakdown of her marriage and claimed she wedded for money.

Demeaning to her and all women

Dlamini further said the duo aired an episode on May 12, 2022. In it they said she dishes out sexual favours in exchange for money.

Dlamini argues that this constitutes hate speech.

She said there was one episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG which she found to be the most disparaging. Mukwevho suggested that her private parts may be having a bad smell and that is why she could not keep a man

“First, there was the reference to men standing in a line to sleep with me. Again conveying that I am a [sex worker]. Then, there is the suggestion that my former partner was only dating me because he wanted to ‘experience’ me. Again reducing me to the object of a man’s sexual acquisition. Finally, there is the ‘joke’ that my ‘coochie smells’ (referring to my vagina).

“To have my genitals made to be a topic of national discussion is already extremely demeaning to me and to women generally. But the joke that I might have poor genital hygiene is utterly humiliating and degrading,” she said.

Dlamini said although Mukwevho apologised for insulting her, it was not sincere. There was no trace of contrition, remorse, or sincerity in the delivery of the apology.

Violation of Equality Act

She said the podcasters’ remarks have violated several provisions of the Equality Act and they should carry the can for the faux pas.

Dlamini demands that the two issue a court-approved apology to her and women at large.

“The respondents shall, jointly and severally, pay R1, 500 000 to Women for Change (a non-profit organisation registered with the Department of Social Development) within 90 days,” Dlamini submitted.

She also wants Mukhwevo and Phenduka to pay her R1-million in damages for the impairment of her dignity.

