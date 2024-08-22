Actress and presenter Kayise Ngqula will be making a return for Season 2 of her YouTube talk show, After Dark with Kayise.\u00a0 After Dark with Kayise was launched in 2020, just a year after her husband\u2019s passing. The show was designed to delve into and spark conversations about loss, human connection, healing, and personal growth. It quickly became a success, drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers from around the world. Ngqula told Sunday World that the show was created to delve into and spark the said conversations. And that helped her own personal healing. New refreshed format \u201cSeason 2 introduces a refreshed format, promising a new and insightful take on life\u2019s most profound conversations. It will once again showcase a blend of public figures in the fashion, entertainment, beauty and even medical world. Alongside ordinary people, discussing genuine and meaningful topics,\u201d said Ngqula. She also adds that the show has always been more than just a talk show. It is a vibrant extension of her commitment to fostering genuine human connections and supporting personal growth.\u00a0 The return of After Dark with Kayise will mark a new chapter in creating a safe space for candid discussions. Discussions on relationships, personal growth, and the journey towards self-mastery. On each episode, she will explore the delicate balance between light and darkness. She will be reflecting on the universal experiences that connect us all. While delving into the complexities of the human experience. Meaningful conversations that amplify values \u00a0 The essence of the brand is to amplify these values through meaningful conversations. Discussions and interactions that resonate deeply with individuals seeking to illuminate their inner selves.\u00a0 The former host of Our Perfect Wedding was born in East London and is the eldest out of three children. At the age of 10, she relocated to Pretoria. She graduated from The Glen High School in Pretoria, way back in 2008. In 2019, she lost her husband, Farai Sibanda, \u00a0following injuries he sustained in a gruesome car accident. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content