Kealeboga Masango embraces meaningful storytelling in The Four of Us

Actress Kealeboga Masango, who plays Balungile in Tshedza Pictures’ upcoming telenovela, The Four of Us, says working alongside some of South Africa’s finest actors has been both inspiring and rewarding.

Masango said being surrounded by performers she has admired for years has reaffirmed her passion for acting and reminded her that the hard work she has invested in her craft is paying off.

“Honestly, it’s amazing. These are people we look up to and aspire to be like in terms of their craft. It’s such a beautiful opportunity because they really guide you on this project and are incredibly supportive,” she said.

‘Boost in confidence’

The actress said sharing scenes with seasoned performers has given her confidence that the long hours of preparation behind the scenes are beginning to show on screen.

“Working alongside them is reassuring in a sense. It makes you realise that the hours we put in behind the scenes, that no one really sees, are starting to show in the work. It’s encouraging and motivating.”

While she is grateful for the opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s best, Masango said what excites her most about The Four of Us is its commitment to telling authentic South African stories.

“What’s most important to me is telling people’s stories and making them feel seen. We don’t have enough South African stories like this. This project touches on communities and experiences that are often underserved and overlooked.”

Giving a voice to communities

Masango believes productions such as The Four of Us play an important role in ensuring audiences see themselves reflected on screen.

“I’m one of those people whose story deserves to be told, and I feel like we should be the ones making sure those voices are seen and heard. I’m very blessed to be in a position where I can help do that.”

She added that, beyond the entertainment value, the telenovela offers an opportunity to give a voice to communities that are often overlooked.

“It’s not just about acting. It’s about representation, authenticity and making sure people see themselves reflected in the stories we tell,” she said.

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