‘Kelly and I did not plan Senzo’s killing, cops must probe wife’

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, a singer and Kelly Khumalo’s sister, has stated that she never lied under oath during her testimony at the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

On Wednesday, Khumalo-Gumede took to social media to declare that she would not be apologising to South Africans because she never lied and instead provided her testimony based on her memory and capacity.

“I was never part of any planning or masterminding the killing of Senzo if there ever was something like that,” she wrote.

Police must leave no stone unturned

“My stance has always been clear: mina ukuthi ngisola bani [who I suspect], and when my suspicions are without any doubt proven to be wrong, I will sincerely apologise to her because my suspicions are not personal and do not come from a place of malice, but I just wanted to make sure that police leave no stone unturned.”

In a recent interview, the singer expressed her suspicions about Senzo’s wife, Mandisa.

She has since demanded that she be looked into and exonerated in public rather than behind closed doors.

“I will then apologise to her, and that is the only person I am prepared to apologise to, but until then, ngimile la [this is where I stand].

“I have always been very firm on, and I am still firm on even today, the fact that I don’t believe that Kelly Khumalo had something to do with this; in fact, I am 200% sure that she had nothing to do with this.”

Kelly is not capable of murder

Khumalo-Gumede went on to say that she does not believe her sister is capable of murder. She claimed that since she knows her well, she has no grounds to suspect her of anything.

She wrote: “Anyone, and I mean anyone that was involved in masterminding Senzo’s death; if ever there was any masterminding, I want them behind bars.

“[I’m talking about the mastermind only because] I am 200% sure that those that are in the dock are the actual killers].

“So whether it is someone unknown to me, my family member, or even Senzo’s family member, if it is proven beyond any reasonable doubt that they are involved in planning Senzo’s killing, they must be arrested.”

Also Read: Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede slams Maake Cube

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content