Kelly Khumalo labels Jub Jub, Mthokozisi Yende deadbeats, praises Senzo Meyiwa

Popular musician Kelly Khumalo has labelled the fathers of her children deadbeats. Kelly, however, excluded the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, whom she believes would have been a doting dad to her third child.

Speaking on the L-Tido Podcast, Khumalo shared the challenges of single-handedly raising her three children.

Failing to provide

In a shocking revelation, she said the two fathers who are still alive were “useless as they were not providing for her children”.

“They are all useless, all of them,” Khumalo said.

“Well, except for one. If he were here, trust me, he would have been a responsible father.”

Khumalo has three children from three fathers.

Her eldest son, Christian, is by musician and TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, a former convict.

Her daughter, Thingo, is by the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Meyiwa, who died in 2014 after being shot at the home of Kelly Khumalo’s mother.

Her last-born daughter, Luna, is by professional footballer, former Kaizer Chiefs player Mthokozisi Yende.

Growing up fatherless

Born in Johannesburg, Khumalo was raised by her mom and partly by her grandmother, and this is where she learned to be resilient.

Like her children, she did not grow up with her father.

She expressed how this affected her.

“Like any child, it affected me. A father for a girl-child sets the bar in relation to how you view and relate to men.”

Meyiwa had one child from a previous relationship with an unknown woman and another daughter from his wife, Mandisa Mkhize.

Khumalo believes that had Meyiwa not died, he would have made an amazing father to their daughter.

Goalkeeper was hands-on dad

“Senzo was a very hands-on father. He did everything he could to be there for his child. Not just my children.”

She claims not to have received a dime from Maarohanye and Yende.

When asked about child support, she replied, “From whom? No. They are all useless,” she repeated.

“The other two are useless!”

Maarohanye previously stated that Khumalo had denied him access to his son.

This is after being released from jail for culpable homicide (manslaughter) following a drag-racing accident in 2010 that killed four children who were walking back home from school and paralysed another.

