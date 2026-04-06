Kelvin Momo’s Durban show cut short amid sudden strong winds

What was meant to be a memorable night of music quickly turned into disappointment after Kelvin Momo’s one-man concert was abruptly shut down due to severe weather concerns.

In an official safety statement issued on Sunday night, organisers confirmed that the event was immediately suspended and closed following the onset of strong winds that posed a potential risk to attendees, staff and performers.

Venue evacuated

“The safety and well-being of our guests, staff, and all individuals present remain our highest priority,” the statement read, noting that while no heavy rain or storm had been predicted, the unexpected wind conditions created a hazardous environment.

The decision, described as precautionary, was taken to prevent any possible harm that could arise from the adverse weather. Organisers emphasised that emergency protocols were swiftly activated to ensure a calm and orderly evacuation of the venue.

“Our team remained on-site to assist guests and coordinate with relevant authorities where necessary,” the statement added.

Frustration for concertgoers

While no injuries or major incidents have been reported, the sudden cancellation left many concertgoers frustrated, with some taking to social media to express disappointment over the lack of prior warning and the abrupt end to the evening.

However, safety experts often stress that weather conditions, particularly wind, can escalate unpredictably and pose serious threats at large outdoor gatherings, from collapsing staging equipment to flying debris.

‘Stoppage necessary’

The event’s safety officer, Lulu Moadi of Cumme Safe, reiterated that the call to shut down proceedings was not taken lightly but was necessary under the circumstances.

“We regret any inconvenience caused; however, this decision was made with the utmost consideration for safety,” the statement concluded, adding that further updates regarding the event would be communicated in due course.

It remains unclear whether the concert will be rescheduled or if ticket holders will be refunded, as organisers have yet to release additional details.

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