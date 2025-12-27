Kelvin Momo’s latest no-show at OR Tambo tribute concert prompts concerns

Professionalism is under the spotlight after amapiano star Kelvin Momo failed to perform at the high profile OR Tambo Homage Concert in Mbizana, Eastern Cape, citing severe flight delays.

The no-show, which left organisers and attendees disappointed, marks the latest in a series of cancelled performances by the artist, raising questions about contingency planning and reliability in the live event industry.

Series of no-shows

In May, Kelvin Momo pulled a no-show at Café 69, Piano Hub and Makubenjalo due to unforeseen health issues.

His management issued a sincere apology this time, emphasising the event’s significance. However, the incident underscores the fragile trust between artists and their audiences. Especially at commemorative events of profound cultural and historical importance.

Consequently, this marred a night that aimed to harmonise musical tribute with profound historical homage.

Despite being the headline act, Kelvin Momo was left grounded hundreds of kilometres away. A victim of cascading flight delays that thwarted his performance at the prestigious event honouring liberation stalwart Oliver Tambo and the late DJ Volo Da Saint.

The highly anticipated event was eventually forced to go ahead without one of its headline acts. Marking yet another in a series of derailed performances in Kelvin Momo’s journey.

Traffic delays caused missed flight

In a statement released by the artist and his management team, Kelvin Momo missed his first scheduled flight. This was due to unexpected traffic delays on his way to the airport.

A second flight was quickly arranged in an attempt to ensure his arrival. However, further delays meant he could no longer make it to Mbizana in time to take to the stage.

“We fully acknowledge the importance and significance of the OR Tambo Homage Concert. And we understand how meaningful this event was to the organisers, partners, and attendees.

“Kelvin and his entire team extend their deepest and most sincere apologies to the event organisers. And to everyone who was looking forward to his performance,” said the statement.

The DJ stressed the importance of the event, describing it as more than just a performance.

Vows to make amends

“This situation was deeply disappointing for Kelvin. He holds the legacy being honoured and the people of Bizana in the highest regard. We appreciate the understanding shown and remain committed to making amends where possible.”

The show continued in celebration of the life and legacy of the late Nkokheli Twabu, fondly known as DJ Volo Da Saint. Twabu died in November in a tragic car crash near the King Shaka International Airport in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

READ MORE: Kelvin Momo cites ill-health after missing gigs… again

Eastern Cape mourns loss of beloved DJ Volo Da Saint who died in car crash

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content