Kgolo Mthembu apologises publicly to estranged wife Annie amid cheating scandal

Kgolo ‘DaGuru’ Mthembu, a businessman and nightlife mogul, has stirred controversy by issuing a dramatic public apology to his estranged wife, Annie Mthembu, in response to explosive cheating allegations.

In a frank interview on the Engineer Your Life podcast this week, Annie — known for her tense time on The Real Housewives of Durban — spoke out.

Speaking with raw emotion, she revealed how she was left “highly embarrassed” when Kgolo’s alleged infidelity came to light.

“No one likes to be cheated on; you start asking yourself, are you enough? Is there something wrong with me?” she said.

“I was highly embarrassed; I was not in a good place, and I just wanted to protect all of us from the situation even though I was not being protected.

“Everybody knew things that I did not; I just wanted to protect myself and my children because at that point, even though I knew he was doing his things, I still wanted us to be a family.”

Ongoing struggles with alcohol

She added that she does not believe that infidelity is the ultimate dealbreaker, but it needs to be handled appropriately.

The mother of three admitted she stayed in the marriage longer than she should have, hoping to protect her children from the pain of a split.

However, despite her efforts to preserve the family unit, she eventually decided to walk away.

Annie also hinted that her husband had ongoing struggles with alcohol and had been unfaithful multiple times during their relationship.

Not long after making her emotional disclosures, Kgolo apologised on Instagram, causing a rift among users.

“No matter the personal struggles I was facing, there’s never an excuse for dishonouring God’s blessings. I deeply regret the pain I’ve caused you. As the head of the family, I let everyone down,” he wrote.

It was the final line of his message, however, that truly lit up social media: “Annie, from the bottom of my heart, I wish you true love, healing, and peace. Farewell, Pretty Wings.”

Public farewell overshadows apology

The “Pretty Wings” reference, reminiscent of a soulful ballad, sent Twitter and Instagram into overdrive, with many users mocking the choice of words.

While some applauded Kgolo for taking accountability, others felt the apology was more theatrical than sincere.

The public farewell has since overshadowed the substance of his statement, with memes and jokes circulating faster than the apology itself.

For Annie, the focus remains on rebuilding her life and protecting her children from further turmoil.

“There needs to be a certain level of respect, even when mistakes are made,” she said.

