Kgomotso Ramano splits from husband months after lavish wedding

Kgomotso Ramano, a radiographer and lifestyle influencer, has shockingly confirmed the end of her marriage to husband Bonga, just months after their dreamy wedding that had social media buzzing with excitement.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kgomotso broke the news in a heartfelt statement, admitting that this separation was not something she ever imagined she would have to share with the public.

“After a lot of thought and being separated for a while now, we have reached a point where we are each moving forward with our lives independently,” she wrote.

Fairytale love story

The announcement comes as a shock to her loyal followers, who had watched her fairytale love story unfold online, from engagement bliss to the glamorous wedding day.

However, Kgomotso made it clear that the journey has not been easy and that her priority is now healing, peace, and the well-being of her children.

“This is a deeply personal transition, and I am choosing to focus on my healing, my peace, my future, and the well-being of my children above all else,” she explained.

Without disclosing the details of the split, she appealed for privacy and respect during this difficult time, firmly stating that she would not be entertaining speculation or assumptions.

“My priority remains creating stability and love for my children and, where possible, working towards a respectful co-parenting relationship that puts them first,” she said.

Grateful for the support

Her message was also filled with gratitude to those who have supported her quietly behind the scenes.

“Thank you to everyone who has quietly supported me, prayed for me, or extended kindness during this season. It means more than you know,” Kgomotso added.

The couple, who only tied the knot a few months ago, had become social media’s picture of love and commitment.

The couple travelled to Bali for their honeymoon, which Kgomotso revealed cost R 180,000.

News of their split has left fans both heartbroken and sympathetic, with many flooding her page with messages of encouragement.