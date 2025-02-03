Khanyi Mbau finally ends long-term relationship with Mushonga

Khanyi Mbau, the socialite and actress from the Wife series, has revealed that she has ended her long-term relationship with her businessman boyfriend.

Mbau announced the news on Instagram on Monday, saying that she had finally found the strength to end the relationship.

The Young, Famous, and African star claims that Kudzai Mushonga, her ex-boyfriend from Zimbabwe, was a good man.

“But he did some bad things; he tried everything he could to make it up to me,” Mbau said, adding that she grieved the relationship while she was still in it.

“I did most of my grieving while we were together. I finally got the courage to leave, and of course I wish him the best.”

The singer of Shiy’indoda eDubai left Mushonga in Dubai in 2021 and later wrote a song about the incident.

Khanyi said in a radio interview at the time that she had left immediately to protect her mental health. She also explained why she produced the song when she returned home.

Song dedicated to Mushonga

“This Dubai stuff is something I have never discussed. Although the song was perceived as a joke, it was actually empowering, saying, ‘know your worth; if you’re not happy in a place, never stay; leave and work things out’,” she stated.

She said the song was dedicated to Mushonga.

“I dedicated it to him for being a man, expressing his feelings, and openly standing up for the person he loves,” she said at the time.

“I need to protect my mental health right now; I can’t function in this environment. Let me go home.

“Leaving things incomplete bothers me. One of us had to sit down and talk. Our largest argument occurred when we were eight months into our relationship.

“It was necessary for us to sit down and examine where we went wrong.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content