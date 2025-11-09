Award-winning musician and worship leader Khaya Mthethwa, who is newly-wed, is set to host his annual Art & Worship II gathering,\u00a0blending music, art, and worship. The Durban preacher and Idols SA season 8 winner tied the knot with his partner, fitness and travel content creator Sine Mthethwa (Ndlovu), in a luxurious and intimate gathering at Oasis Church in Umlazi, Durban. The couple exchanged vows in front of a congregation of witnesses, family, and friends. For a few weeks, he was basking in the glow of a new marital life, enjoying being a newlywed, marking a new and joyous chapter in his life. Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Mthethwa's wedding day He returns to work with the Art & Worship II \u00a0concert, which will be his first big event after the wedding. \u201cThings have been amazing, after marriage,\u201d he told Sunday World. \u201cI\u2019m so excited to get back to work and celebrate these great moments of my life.\u201d This is Mthethwa\u2019s second marriage after parting ways with his first wife, and Mpumalanga's former beauty queen, Ntando Kunene, after only two years together. Music and worship He comes back to work, feeling \u201crenewed.\u201d The \u00a0Art & Worship II \u00a0will be hosted on 15 November 2025 at the iconic Big Top Arena, Carnival City, this second installment promises to be a historic celebration of artistry, faith, and South African excellence. He will host a free Worship Masterclass for worship teams at selected churches across Johannesburg. \u201cIt\u2019s my contribution and pouring into the next generation of worship leaders. Art & Worship II is a curated worship journey designed to inspire, uplift, and immerse audiences in a night of divine creativity.\u201d In concert Being both a talented musician and highly involved in the church, he hopes to share the two sides on one stage. \u201cI\u2019m an artist and a worshiper, and so bringing these two parts of my life together means unearthing creativity while pursuing God with all that I am,\u201d Mthethwa told Sunday World. \u201cArt & Worship II is a celebration of the gift of worship, but also a call to embrace art as a language of faith. This show is about excellence, culture, and creating a space where people can encounter God in every sense.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content