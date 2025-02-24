Khoza takes on tough role in construction mafia drama series

As the curtain closes on Rhythm Worlds Production’s Umkhokha: The Curse, pay-TV DStv’s channel Mzansi Magic is bringing in a new show to replace the telenovela.

In March, the new telenovela iThonga, a thrilling drama about love, brotherhood, and the unbreakable bond of twins, will set the small screens ablaze.

iThonga dives deep into this notion with Banele and Sanele, twin brothers walking two completely different paths, one in the light, the other in the shadows.

However, because they are twins, their fates are forever linked.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of KwaZulu-Natal, the drama unfolds in a world of construction mafia, betrayal, and a destiny too powerful to escape.

Banele and Sanele’s separate lives become one, and the big question is: if twins share a soul, where does one end and the other begin?

Powerful blend of culture

Director of local entertainment channels Shirley Adonisi said iThonga is a game-changer.

“This series focuses on the mystical and unshakeable bond between twins and the lengths they will go to to protect each other’s legacy against any negative forces at play,” said Adonisi.

“It’s a powerful blend of culture, family, and the unseen forces that bind twins together.”

Starring in the telenovela is a powerhouse cast that consists of Bonko Khoza, Ayanda Borotho, Noluthando Ngema, Siphosethu Mabaso, and Nelisiwe Sibiya.

Khoza, who is one of the lead actors, is taking on the challenging role of one of the twins. He says he cannot wait for the nation to experience iThonga.

This is not the first time Khoza has played the role of a twin. He was also a twin in Showmax’s Red Ink.

“It is an authentically South African story rooted in the beautiful isiZulu culture and one of the freshest narratives to hit our screens. Mzansi, you do not want to miss this,” he said.

Also Read: Mzansi Magic should reconsider its decision to can My Brother’s Keeper and Umkhokha The Curse

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content