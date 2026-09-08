Khuzani honoured with Cultural Icon in Maskandi award in Oxford

South African Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose has added another international accolade to his name after being honoured with a Cultural Icon in Maskandi Music Award in Oxford, United Kingdom.

Khuzani shared the news on social media, saying he was recognised at the Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards & Diplomatic Summit in Oxford on September 7.

The musician said the award was presented to him by the Mayor of Oxford in the presence of leaders, diplomats and other distinguished guests.

“Today in Oxford, United Kingdom, I was deeply honoured to receive the Cultural Icon in Maskandi Music Award at the Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards & Diplomatic Summit,” Khuzani said.

A milestone for Maskandi

Khuzani said the recognition was particularly meaningful because it celebrated not only his contribution to music but also his efforts to take Maskandi, Zulu heritage and culture to international audiences.

“For my contribution to Maskandi music to receive international recognition, and for the work we continue to do in taking our music, heritage and culture to greater heights, is a very special moment for me,” he said.

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The award comes as Khuzani continues to push the boundaries of the Maskandi genre, building a profile that extends beyond South Africa.

For the musician, however, the achievement belongs to the supporters who have backed his music throughout his career.

‘Everyone contributed to this achievement’

Khuzani thanked his fans for their continued support, acknowledging those who purchase and stream his music, attend his shows and share his work.

“Every person who buys my music, streams it, shares it, attends my performances and continues to believe in Maskandi has contributed to this achievement,” he said.

He described the occasion as a moment in which both his work and the cultural significance of Maskandi were being recognised internationally.

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“Today, my hard work and the beauty of Maskandi music and our Zulu culture have been recognised internationally,” he said.

The Oxford honour adds to Khuzani’s growing list of achievements as he continues to champion Maskandi music and Zulu cultural expression on major platforms.

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