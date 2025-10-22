Khuzani lashes out for not receiving support to attend US Awards

Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose (35) has expressed his despondency for not being financially supported to attend the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards).

He has lashed out at the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) for not having received any sponsorship, brand endorsement, or support to attend the prestigious awards.

The awards will be held on November 1 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in the US. Mpungose will incur all costs.

The Ijele singer is nominated for two categories, including Best Independent Artist (African) and Best Male Artist (African).

He is one of the most influential and most sought-after Maskandi artists in the country. However, he feels unappreciated for his “invaluable contribution”.

Silent battles

“Independence often comes with invisible battles — emotional, financial, and creative,” he told Sunday World.

“As someone who has built a global name without major label support or institutional backing, I sometimes feel unappreciated at home,” he said.

“There have been many moments when it feels like I have to leave home for people to realise how much work I have done,” he vented.

“Abroad, people hear Maskandi, and they call it art. They talk about the poetry, the rhythm, and the message. At home, it’s still treated like background music. That’s painful —especially when you’ve spent your whole life building this from nothing.”

He claims to receive more appreciation outside of South Africa.

More love beyond borders

“I see how fans from Nigeria, Kenya, the UK, and even the US show love and respect for Maskandi. They see me as an ambassador of culture, not just an entertainer,” he said.

“But back home, we still have to fight for space on the radio. For recognition on big stages, and for funding that other genres get easily. It makes you feel unseen sometimes.”

He will be coughing out all expenses for the trip to Los Angeles.

“I am carrying the weight of that responsibility on my own. It is bittersweet,” he said.

“I’m proud to stand on an international stage as a representative of my country and my culture. However, there’s also a sadness that comes with knowing that I’m doing it all on my own,” he said.

“Everything! From flights, accommodation, and preparations. It all comes directly from me and my team. There’s no major sponsor, no institutional support, just passion and determination. It makes me emotional because I’m going to Los Angeles to make South Africa proud.”

Shunned by country he loves

Raised in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, he bemoaned the lack of support. He said unlike sports stars who come with big sponsorships, endorsements, and brand deals, artists are often treated unfairly.

“Especially when you realise how much artists like us invest in uplifting the country’s image globally. Still, I see it as a duty, not a burden,” he told Sunday World.

“Whether supported or not, I’ll represent this nation with pride. I will show the world what authentic African music can do. I am touched because I have poured my life into this music. Not just singing, but building festivals, employing young people, creating opportunities, and giving hope. And yet, sometimes I feel like our country only claps for you once the rest of the world has started clapping first,” he said.

“It’s like you have to be validated by outsiders before you’re celebrated at home. Maskandi deserves more respect — not as traditional music. But as a living art form that carries the heartbeat of our people,” he said.

“Even when it means using my own money to host events, record albums, or travel overseas. I love South Africa, and I’ll always represent it with pride. But it’s time for South Africa to also stand up for artists who are doing this work with integrity.”