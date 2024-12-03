Khuzani moves to Umhlobo Wenene after ‘snub’ from Ukhozi

Award-winning maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose is thrilled to receive a nomination for the first time on Umhlobo Wenene FM’s top 10 songs of the year.

Khuzani was allegedly left out of Ukhozi FM’s announcement of this year’s song of the year top 10 on Monday.

He won the song of the year competition on Ukhozi FM earlier this year.

However, he was jeered and pelted with missiles on stage on New Year’s Eve as he prepared to perform his song, Umjolo Lowo, which had won the Ukhozi FM song of the year award.

Sour grapes

The incident took place at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richard’s Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, during the Gumba Festival.

When he attempted to encourage the crowd to sing along, he faced jeers and embarrassing disregard.

As a result, what was supposed to be a happy crossover party with a song became a soggy mess.

Following the announcement that Khuzani had won the contentious competition, revellers were heard yelling and shouting at Tshatha Ngobe, the DJ of Ukhozi FM and the festival programme director.

The reason behind Khuzani’s attack is unknown, but it might have been a case of sour grapes.

A large portion of the audience had been cheering for the victory of Paris by Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele or Thukzin’s iPlan.

Hundreds of thousands vote for Khuzani

Ukhozi FM listeners voted for the winner of the contest, which featured three songs as finalists.

Khuzani won massively with 993 667 votes, while Mthandeni bagged a competitive 746 338 votes. Thukzin was a distant third with a mere 90 422 votes.

On his social media platforms, Khuzani celebrated his nomination for his song Imbongolo, which features Sphesihle Dludla.

The Eastern Cape-based radio station has also nominated Mthandeni for his song Gucci featuring Mawhoo.

Khuzani wrote: “We have made history; we are no longer with KwaZulu Natal; we are now within the Xhosa nation.”

