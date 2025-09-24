Khuzani Mpungose pulls out of Joseph Shabalala tribute concert amid court drama

Maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose has pulled out of the African Icons Tribute Concert. The family of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala took the matter to court and lost the bid to stop to the show from happening.

The concert is organised by Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake in honour of the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Shabalala.

The event is set to take place from 5.30pm at the Durban Playhouse. It celebrates the legend’s contribution to shaping the South African music identity.

Since the announcement of the event, conflict has been brewing between the organisers (Till Dawn Productions) and the Shabalala family. The family claims to have been excluded from the celebrations and participation.

Family divided

Thokozile Shabalala, widow of the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, tried to stop the show. She took the matter to the Johannesburg High court to try and stop the event from happening.

“There was no communication between me and the organiser. I have never met him, and I don’t even know him,” she told Sunday World.

Nkosinathi Shabalala, Joseph Shabalala’s son and show co-producer, who is signed to Lebo M’s record label. He said despite his stepmother’s dissatisfaction, the show must go on.

Nkosinathi’s participation in the show is said to have caused division among the family, including his siblings.

Rushing to the court in the morning of the event to halt the event, submissions were weighed. The presiding Judge dismissed the urgent application with costs.

“It is deeply sad that some members of the Dr Joseph Shabalala Foundation attempted what can only be described as a heist through the courts and even worse, involved a vulnerable widow on a day meant to honour the memory of their father,” said Lebo M, executive producer. “Our efforts in producing this inaugural special event, with zero sponsorship, are rooted in love, legacy, and respect,” Nkosinathi Shabalala, the eldest son said. “My father’s legacy belongs to the people. Not to those who seek to misuse his name for personal agendas.”

Mpungose sides with family, pulls out

In the heat of the moment and after a lengthy meeting with the Shabalala family, Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose, who was also booked to perform today, is siding with the Shabalala family and has pulled out of the concert.

He informed the organisers on the morning of the show that he would no longer be participating. He cited a meeting with the Shabalala family and elders as having a bearing on his decision.

“I would like to sincerely apologise for not being able to attend the upcoming event. Following the advice of my elders,” Mpungose said.

“I have been asked not to participate due to family-related concerns surrounding the event. Out of respect for their guidance, I must honour this request.”

Offers apology, refund

He offered to refund his payment in full.

“I fully understand the inconvenience this may cause. And I wish to assure you that I will take full responsibility. As such, I commit to refunding R57, 500 to ensure no financial loss on your side.”

He added that this was a challenging decision to make. This as he values both the organiser’s relationship and the effort invested in this event.

Simphiwe Majola, who is the show’s publicity manager, and Lebo M, said: ”The show must go on.”