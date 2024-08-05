Renowned actor John Kani has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by King Charles. This was in appreciation of the multidisciplinary director and playwright's efforts, which have for many years inspired and united people all over the world. Kani received the award recently from Antony Phillipson, the British high commissioner to South Africa. The OBE is one of the most prestigious honours awarded by the United Kingdom. Celebration of SA's excellence It recognises individuals for their outstanding achievements and service across various fields, including the arts, sciences, charitable work, and public service. The government congratulated Kani, saying this recognition is a reflection of his lifelong commitment to the arts and his unwavering pursuit of cultural expression through drama. On Monday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) issued a statement praising Kani for his sacrifices in the arts sector. "Dr Kani\u2019s recognition with the OBE speaks to his remarkable talent and the outstanding work he has put into drama and theatre," said the GCIS in a statement. "This acknowledgement is also a celebration of South African excellence on the global stage." Power of the arts Kani's career, spanning decades, has not only shaped the landscape of South African theatre but has also brought the richness of South Africa's cultural heritage to the world, the statement added. "Dr Kani\u2019s honour serves as a reminder of the power of the arts to bridge divides, inspire change, and bring global recognition to the talents and stories of our nation. "The government and the people of South Africa celebrate this achievement with Dr Kani, as his contribution has not only enriched the South African culture but has also resonated with audiences worldwide. "The nation is proud to see one of its own bestowed with such a respected order." In 2023, Kani joined other living legends in the fifth edition of the Van\u00a0Toeka AF series and received his flowers for the role he played in the South African arts field. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content