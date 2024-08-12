The stage has been set for a legal showdown between King Monada and Limpopo Arts Movement (LAM) chairperson Mphoza Mashabela.\u00a0 Sunday World can exclusively reveal that after several years of exchanging legal correspondence and failing to reach an out-of-court settlement, the two will finally face off in court on September 2.\u00a0 According to the court papers that we have seen, the case will be heard in the Ritavi Magistrate\u2019s Court in Nkowankowa township, outside Tzaneen, Limpopo. \u201cBe pleased to take notice that the plaintiff intends to enrol this matter for hearing scheduled to take place on the 2nd of September 2024 at 9:00 or so soon thereafter as the matter may be heard,\u201d read the papers.\u00a0 King Monada, real name Khutso Kgatle, raffled Mashabela\u2019s feathers when he failed to show up at his annual event, the Limpopo Legends Awards, to honour music legends Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbulu, Penny Penny and Sello Galane, among others.\u00a0 As a result of King Monada\u2019s snubbing of the awards, Mashabela unleashed his lawyers, Thobejane Incorporate, to sue the musician for damages and failure to honour his contractual obligation to perform at the event.\u00a0\u00a0 The lawyers wrote to King Monada and demanded a refund of the R35\u2009000 appearance fee paid to him.\u00a0 They also wanted him to pay Lila\u2019s legal costs and for the reputational damage the organisation suffered as a result of his failure to show up at the jamboree. But King Monada refused and said his manager, Albert Makwela, must catch the smoke because he knew nothing about the gig or the money.\u00a0 He told the lawyers that Makwela should take full responsibility for the faux pas.\u00a0 Speaking to Sunday World, Harry Thobejane of Thobejane Incorporated confirmed that they would go toe to toe with King Monada and his legal team after failing to settle out of court.\u00a0 Relating the matter, Thobejane said King Monada was paid to perform at the event in 2022, but failed to pitch up, leaving his fans high and dry.\u00a0 Afterwards, he said, Makwela wrote a letter to LAM, stating that King Monada would perform at the organisation\u2019s event last year instead of refunding the money, and they agreed.\u00a0 Thobejane said that after the agreement, LAM distributed posters and even announced on various radio stations that the Ska bhora Moreki hitmaker would be part of the line-up of artists to perform at the do.\u00a0 But to their chagrin, King Monada marooned them when he failed to pitch up again.\u00a0 He did this allegedly without providing the organisers with a cogent reason for dumping them at the 11th hour.\u00a0 Thobejane said he later contacted Makwela because he wanted to send him a letter of demand but the artist told him that he was not feeling well.\u00a0 Thobejane said that when he contacted the music megastar, he told him he knew nothing about the show and that Makwela should carry the cross for the blunder.\u00a0 \u201cWe are now ready to ventilate this matter before the court of law, and we hope that justice will be served for my clients.\u201d\u00a0\u00a0 Mashabela said he was unable to comment on the matter, citing the subjudice rule.\u00a0 \u201cLet\u2019s wait for the outcome of these court proceedings, and then we can talk about it,\u201d he said.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content