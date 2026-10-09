King Monada faces court order to seize company assets over R111k debt

Limpopo musician King Monada’s music company is facing an order of execution over an outstanding debt of more than R111 000, with a sheriff instructed to attach and sell its movable assets to recover the money.

Court documents seen by Sunday World show that Monate Africa (Pty) Ltd obtained a court order against King Monada Music and Projects, paving the way for the enforcement process.

The order directs the sheriff in Tzaneen, Limpopo, to attach, remove and take into execution movable goods belonging to the company, which is registered at Mokgoloboto Village.

The amount specified in the court order is R111 723.81, excluding interest and applicable legal costs. Interest is charged at 11.25% per annum from July 25 2025 until the outstanding amount is paid in full.

The court order referenced in the writ is dated September 17 2024. In a letter dated September 24 2026, attorneys representing Monate Africa requested that the sheriff’s office in Nkowankowa serve the writ at the company’s registered address and provide a return of service, together with an account of the costs incurred.

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Sheriff instructed to attach assets

The order provides for the company’s movable assets to be sold at public auction to recover the debt, interest and other applicable costs.

However, the documents available to Sunday World do not establish whether any assets have already been attached, whether an auction has been scheduled or whether the debt has since been settled.

It also remains unclear what gave rise to the original dispute between Monate Africa and King Monada Music and Projects.

The legal action is directed at the registered company. The documents do not, in themselves, establish that the musician is personally liable for the debt.

An order of execution is a legal instrument used to enforce a court order when an amount remains unpaid. Its issuance does not automatically mean that property has already been seized or sold.

King Monada’s rise to fame

Born Khutso Steven Kgatla, King Monada rose to prominence through his distinctive Khelobedu house sound, drawing on the musical traditions of Limpopo.

He gained wider recognition with songs such as Ska Bhora Moreki and the viral hit Malwedhe, which became a popular dance challenge and helped propel him into the national spotlight.

The musician has since established himself as one of Limpopo’s prominent music exports, building a following through his distinctive sound, local-language lyrics and independent music business.

Beyond performing, Monada has developed his music enterprise through King Monada Music, making the company an important part of his professional activities.

The court order against King Monada Music and Projects places one of his business interests under scrutiny, although the available documents do not explain the circumstances behind the debt or establish whether enforcement has progressed beyond the issuing of the writ.

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