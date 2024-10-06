King Monada finally settles out of court for his no-show

Award-winning musician King Monada has chickened out of his much-awaited legal showdown with Limpopo Arts Movement chairperson Mphoza Mashabela and begged for an out-of-court settlement instead.

The two were supposed to have faced off on Monday at Ritavi magistrate’s court in Nkowankowa township, outside Tzaneen, after Mashabela took legal action against the

O ska bhora Moreki hitmaker after refused to refund him an

appearance fee, daring him to take him to court.