‘King’ of maskandi Mthandeni Manqele takes Samas by storm

Mthandeni “SK” Manqele, a maskandi artist, made history on Saturday night at the South African Music Awards (Samas) by winning the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year.

Given the dominance of amapiano artists in this category, Manqele’s song Paris won the prize despite intense competition. This category’s nominees included the following artists:

Mnike by Tyler ICU and Tumelo.za, featuring Dj Maphorisa,

IPlan by Dlala Thukzin, featuring Zaba and Sykes;

Imithandazo by Kabza De Small and Mthunzi featuring Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush;

Awukhuzeki by DJ Stokie featuring Omit ST, Sobzeen and Zeenhle;

Water by Tyla;

Izenzo by Bassie and Aymos featuring T-Man SA;

Umbayimbayi by Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava and Big Zulu;

Dubula by Harrycane, Master KG and DJ LaTimmy;

Gangnam Style by Mas Musiq and Daliwonga, featuring DJ.

Speaking to Sunday World, Manqele said: “I’d just finished performing when I saw my team celebrating, and I knew I’d won.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t attending Samas as I was attending another event in Durban. Had I received the news while I was on stage, I’d have popped a bottle of champagne.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me because last year the very same song, Paris, was among the top 10 of Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka [Song of the Year] on UKhozi FM.

“People loved the song and voted for it, but it didn’t win; someone else’s song was preferred over mine.”

King of maskandi

He continued: “I felt sorry for my fans because they voted in numbers, but we didn’t win. There were so many questions, but we couldn’t do anything.

“This award has just confirmed that I’m the king of maskandi. It proves that people love my music. At this point, I can safely say that I have no competition in this genre.

“I am grateful and humbled by this award. I’ve always known that my time would come, and I believe this is my time.

“I’d also like to thank my supporters; they played a big role in my career.”

The Recording Industry of South Africa hosted the Samas, which took place at Johannesburg’s Gallagher Convention Centre.

