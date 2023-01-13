King of rock and roll Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie has died

Tributes are pouring in from across America following the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of king of rock and roll Elvis Presley.

Lisa, 54, was found unresponsive in her home in Calabasas, California on Thursday morning. Her husband Danny Keough is reported to have performed CPR in an attempt to resuscitate her before the paramedics arrived, who later rushed her to the hospital.

Her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter, Lisa Marie, has left us.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Priscilla gave no details about the cause of Lisa’s death.

Grammy award winner Diane Warren said Lisa’s death is “horrible news”, noting that “the entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s children right now”.

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson said: “It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on.”

In a Twitter post, Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin said: “I had the chance to know Cilla Presley [Lisa’s mother] when I was on Dancing With The Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie.”

I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up. RIP Lisa Marie Presley — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 13, 2023

