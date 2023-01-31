Kolisi hopes to inspire nation through his authentic documentary

It was a day-and-a-half in Zwide, Gqeberha on Saturday as Springboks captain Siya Kolisi relived moments that shaped him into what he is today.

Kolisi, 31, hosted the official screening of his much-anticipated documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story in his hometown. He took members of the media, SuperSport CEO Marc Jury, and Roc Nation president Michael Yormark down memory lane.

The Cell C Sharks flanker hopes his documentary, which relates his personal stories and the hardships he endured, will inspire others to never stop dreaming.

“I am very happy to be here today,” said Kolisi during an interview with the media prior to the screening of the documentary.

“The most important thing is that my story started here and the first people who first witnessed my story are the people from here [Zwide]. I want to motivate them during this difficult period we find ourselves in as a country – gender-based violence, unemployment and loadshedding.

“There are a lot of elements that hinder people from waking up. So, all I want from this documentary is to bring back the hope. I want them to know that no matter how tough it may get, Siya came from the same background and made it through. So, whatever it is that you do, stay on your path and believe that it is possible.”

The documentary is regarded as one of the most authentic and personal, as Kolisi shares the most intimate and emotional moments of his upbringing, and all the people featured in the series come from Zwide.

Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story will officially air on February 26 at 5pm on M-Net and Mzansi Magic. It will also be screened on SuperSport at 8pm.

