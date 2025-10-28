Kwaito legend Bruce Sebitlo wins first award after 30 years in industry

Bruce “Dope” Sebitlo, a kwaito music veteran and the co-founder of award-winning record label Kalawa Jazmee, recently got his flowers at legendary Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s Backing Vocalist and Session Musicians Awards.

Sebitlo received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his invaluable 30-year contribution to the South African music industry.

Media personalities Penny Lebyane and Mzwandile Ngubeni hosted the ceremony, which took place on Sunday at Soweto Theatre.

The fifth iteration of the awards ceremony honoured a legendary kwaito producer who was a member of the 1990s duo Brothers of Peace with Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa.

In his illustrious career, he has produced music for the likes of Brenda Fassie, Black Coffee, Boom Shaka, Bongo Maffin, Mafikizolo, Trompies, and Alaska, to name a few.

The award came at the brink of Sebitlo giving up on the music business.

“I was ready to quit the music industry, but this has restored my faith. I just have to adapt to new changes,” Sebitlo said.

“This is a wonderful feeling, especially because I have been in this business for 30 years, and I haven’t received any award.

“I’ve seen my peers and artists win, but not me. I was quite shocked when I received the news; it has been a long time coming.”

Working behind the scenes

Speaking in front of the audience, the man of many words was in disbelief about the recognition.

He stated that in the past 30 years in the music business, he has been working quietly behind the scenes and never being recognised publicly in award ceremonies or platforms.

“In the past 30 years, I have been producing. I have seen many artists and colleagues receiving countless awards, and I have never received any,” he said.

“But today is the day, and I am truly grateful. I never thought it would happen to me. I am truly grateful.”

He thanked his family and two daughters for being supportive over the years.

Other award recipients included the likes of Phil Hollis, a pioneering music producer, composer, and talent developer who discovered Yvonne Chaka Chaka in 1984. Chaka Chaka also received a Lifetime Achievement award.

“It is absolutely fantastic. It has been 40 years since Yvonne started with me. She used her platform as the Princess of Africa so well in other fields, such as humanitarian and other areas. I am proud of her,” said Hollis.

Complete list of winners:

Guitarist: Sunnyboy Mthimunye

Bass Guitar: Michael Phillips

Piano & Keys: Camillo Lombard

Drums: David Klaasen

Percussionist: Veli Shabangu

Woodwinds: Khaya Dlamini

Digital Session Musician: Thasman

Best Male Vocalist: Reuben Malgas

Best Female Vocalist: Nelisiwe Kunene

Afrikaans Music: Mel Botes

Rock & Pop Music: Albert Frost

Gospel Music: Buhle Nhlangulela

Reggae Music: Mulalo Mukwevho

Traditional Music: Nomsa Magwaza

Jazz Instrumentalist: Mark Fransman

Jazz Vocalist: Mimi Mtshali

Rookie Vocalist: Thatohatsi

Rookie Instrumentalist: Moscow On Keyz

Brass Section: Bez Roberts

Special Awards Posthumous Honour: Phumzile Ntuli

Lifetime Achievement: Bruce Sebitlo, Shumi Diseko, Thembi Kubheka, Tiny Mbuli, Special Award, Phil Hollis, Sungu.