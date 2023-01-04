KwaZulu-Natal denies spending R50m on Mampintsha’s funeral

The provincial government in KwaZulu-Natal has poured cold water over allegations that it spent R50-million toward the funeral costs of Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.

The provincial government has since provided the costs of the funeral in a statement it issued on Wednesday morning, after rumours swelled on social media.

Lennox Mabaso, spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, said R320 000 was given to the family to cover funeral costs.

“As government, we only contributed R170 000 as the office of the premier, as well as R50 000 from the department of sports, arts and culture while the remaining R100 000 was provided by the eThekwini metro,” Mabaso said.

“And we have invoices, we have documents to prove that and we can give a breakdown on where that particular amount was spent. We want to send that message to everyone, let’s not spoil the good farewell that was given to our artist.”

The provincial government said the rumours peddled about the R50-million are nothing more than a figment of imagination by the people “who are morally and spiritually bankrupt”.

“The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has supported and continues to support artists including Big NUZ. The eThekwini metro as well has supported eThekwini artists. There is evidence to these effects.”

Mabaso appealed to the public to be wary and not abuse the power of social media by spreading false information.

The award-winning Maphumulo died on Christmas eve after suffering a minor stroke after attending a gig in Durban. He was laid to rest in Durban on Friday last week.

