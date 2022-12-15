Kwesta and Kabza marry amapiano and rap beautifully

After a long break, award-winning rapper Senzo “Kwesta” Vilakazi and producer Kabza De Small dropped a banger of an album Speak N Vrostaan at the beginning of December.

Speaking to Sunday World, Kwesta said the “much-needed break” in the creative space was important to him, to take a moment to reflect on personal matters and fix whatever is not heading in the right direction.

“Kabza pretty much convinced me to go back into music. Before we started making music, we just hung out to get a feel of each other as gents. As we hung out together, we realised we had a lot in common, he made me feel comfortable into making music,” he said.

Speak n Vroostaan, which is a kwaito album, explained Kwesta, comes from nights and days of music therapy and creativity in lyrics and talent from the various artists contributing to the project.

“My focus and energy right now is strictly positivity, speaking to mainly people from the hood. I’m always looking to do collaborations and I’m very big on them and how I do them is not based on how big the artist is, but I look at their talent.”

He said the title of the album was inspired by how they related to each other from the get-go. The two artists come from different genres, and Kwesta admits it was challenging to find a hybrid between amapiano and rap.

“Sometimes I would listen to the music or the beat and find myself over-rapping, or the verse would be too long. So those little challenges were there, but we would talk about it and agree on how to go forward without offending each other.”

It came out beautifully in the end with artists such as Young Stunna, Masterpiece, Professor, and Kwesta’s homeboy Sizwe from K1 featuring on the diverse project.

“My favourite song on the album is Ispantsula for many reasons. My cousin passed away last year and his nickname was Pantsula, so it was like a dedication to him. It was also one of the first songs that we did together with Kabza,” he said.

Sunday World

Author