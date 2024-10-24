‘Lack of sign language users at banks, police stations unfair’

Former model Uyanda Sibiya (formerly Mbuli) has been named the Global Advocate for the South African National Deaf Association (SANDA).

This follows her active participation in the issues that are affecting individuals living with hearing impairments.

On Wednesday, during the launch of SANDA’s “South African Sign Language accessibility matters, own it”, Sibiya was introduced as the Global ambassador.

The launch was held at Lueur Aesthetics and Wellness venue in Sandton.

Importance of learning SASL

Sibiya said the partnership will allow her to educate the able community about the importance of learning SASL (South African Sign Language).

“The appointment is humbling. I know I would not be here without this community that I will be standing up for. Mine is to spread as much information to the able community. For them to understand that sign language is a language just like English,” said Sibiya.

She further said they noted the signing of SASL into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, there is still no representation, she said.

In the entertainment space, sign language does not have space, according to her.

“It is not okay that there are no sign users at the banks, police stations and hospitals. This implies that their feelings do not matter, which is not fair. We need to hold the government and the private sector accountable,” she added.

Jabulane Blose, CEO of SANDA, said they are concerned about existing barriers around SASL. Even though SASL is now an official language, SASL users continue to face barriers when trying to access information. They struggle to access services and participation across public service delivery points.

Campaign to facilitate SASL users’ access to everything

“This campaign will facilitate sign language users’ access to quality information, services and participation,” he said.

According to Blose, the campaign will be freeing the SASL community’s potential to develop as individuals. This potential for the 6.9% members of the deaf community, who are capable of adding value and shaping society.

“South Africa has a shortage of qualified sign language interpreters. And the current practices of mostly on-site interpreting are, at times, impractical and unsustainable. This has lent strong credence and perception within the sign language community. That accessible communication for sign language users is seen and considered as marginal luxuries. This is by most public service institutions across the country.”

