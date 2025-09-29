Lady X quits music to make sure mom recovers from Stage 4 cancer

Singer, songwriter, and poet, Lady X, whose real name is Xolisa Mvula, has announced that she has abandoned her music career to take care of her ailing mother who is fighting Stage 4 cancer.

The Altitude Beach singer’s mom is currently dealing with a metastatic cancer that has spread from its original source and formed tumours in other areas of her body.

“This has been the most challenging time in my life,” Lady X told Sunday World on Monday.

“At this stage, it might not be able to get cured, but it can lead to long-term management with some chemotherapy and immunotherapy.”

This has led her to cancelling all event bookings, studio sessions, and other commitments. “I’ve had to quit everything to focus on her health. I quit music and took a break from my calling,” she said

Becoming a sangoma

In 2023, she was initiated into being a traditional healer.

“I accepted my calling and underwent the initiative process. But I had not completed all my responsibilities and some rituals. I’ve had to put that on hold to focus on my mother’s health.

“As an only child, all responsibility lies on me to make sure that she recovers.”

Based in the Eastern Cape, her mother is currently in Johannesburg for chemotherapy.

“She is undergoing chemo. Seeing her in that state due to the therapy has been hard. Occasionally I watch her sleep, just to make sure she is breathing,” she said.

Lady X said she dropped everything to see her through the recovery. “I left my entire life to see her through this journey. I give my all for her.”

Last album released in 2022

Music is the least of her worries at the moment. “I am focusing on her recovery and healing.”

She thought accepting her calling as a sangoma was tough, but taking care of her mother has proven to be tougher.

“Doing the initiation showed my resilience, and I’ll do the same with this.

“Maybe after she has recovered, I will then go back to recording music that is wholesome and meaningful, but for now, I have no interest in making music or pouring myself into an audience.”

Her last music release was an album titled Rebirth in 2022, which was symbolic of her life’s journey.

