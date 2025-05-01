YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza denies Netball SA corruption allegations

Popular South African YouTuber and media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has found himself at the centre of controversy. This follows allegations that he is embroiled in a corruption scandal involving Netball South Africa (NSA).

Reports surfaced claiming Lasizwe was paid R120 000 by the NSA in connection with the 2023 Netball World Cup. This prompted public scrutiny and a social media backlash.

Socialite denies involvement

Lasizwe clarified his professional affiliations and refuted the allegations, emphasising his role as a contracted Brand Influencer Partner to Telkom, NSA’s sponsor, and not NSA itself.

The allegations stem from a parliamentary session on April 22, 2025, when the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts, and Culture questioned NSA CEO Modiegi Komane about financial irregularities related to the 2023 Netball World Cup.

A post on X by user @Mathaba2022 amplified the allegations against Lasizwe. This led to widespread speculation, with some claiming the influencer was embroiled in corruption.

However, Lasizwe firmly denied any direct association with NSA.

“I am not affiliated with Netball South Africa in any capacity. And therefore, the allegations regarding the Netball SA sponsorship are incorrect.”

Only hired by NSA sponsor, not NSA

Lasizwe clarified that his contract is with Telkom, secured through its PR and Influencer Agency. His role involves creating social media content, attending Telkom-sponsored events, and supporting its marketing campaigns. These include those related to the Telkom Netball League.

“My involvement is strictly tied to Telkom’s marketing initiatives. And it does not extend to any activities with Netball South Africa,” he explained.

This distinction is crucial, as it separates Lasizwe’s professional obligations from the governance and financial issues currently plaguing the NSA. World Netball has suspended its affiliate NSA, president Cecilia Molokwane, amid allegations of maladministration.

New terrain for influencers

The controversy highlights the challenges influencers face in navigating public perception during corporate sponsorship disputes. Lasizwe remains focused on his work with Telkom, leaving the allegations behind as a case of mistaken association.

