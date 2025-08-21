Lasizwe Dambuza tells fans: “Don’t waste money voting for me”

South African content creator and media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has shaken up the digital space after urging his fans not to vote for him at the upcoming 2025 South African Social Media Awards (Sasmas).

Despite receiving three nominations, the highest of any nominee this year, Lasizwe stated on Wednesday that he could not ethically ask his supporters to spend money on votes while facing tough economic times.

The 27-year-old YouTuber and television personality, known for his hilarious skits and vibrant presence online, is nominated for African Social Media Star of the Year, Most Popular Content Across Platforms, and Social Media Personality of the Year.

He will be competing against global giants like Tyla, Black Coffee, and Khaby Lame when the awards take place in Randburg on November 22.

However, instead of rallying his fans to vote for him, Lasizwe took a stand.

In a candid video posted on Instagram this week, he thanked fans for their unwavering support and said being nominated was already a victory.

He then criticised the award’s voting system, which charges R10 for four votes (R2.50 per vote).

Commercialisation of awards

“The voting system costs money, and I do not believe you should have to pay to show support,” he said.

“That money could go towards bread, electricity, taxi fare, and actual survival. I can’t ask you to spend your hard-earned money on a piece of glass that will collect dust.”

Many people found resonance in his words. On X, he doubled down:

He wrote: “Please don’t vote for me for the Sasma awards, especially if you will be spending your money that I won’t receive.”

The statement sparked mixed reactions, with some supporters applauding his honesty, saying he was standing up against an exploitative system that benefits organisers while nominees gain nothing.

Others, however, were confused, accusing him of sending mixed messages or even using reverse psychology to boost his visibility.

Fellow influencer Kay Yarms echoed Lasizwe’s position and also called on fans not to waste money on votes, fuelling a wider debate about the commercialisation of awards ceremonies.

Underprivileged students

This is not the first time Lasizwe has used his platform for more than entertainment.

In 2021, he launched the viral #R10GoesALongWay campaign, which raised R2-million for underprivileged students.

Despite false allegations of misuse of money marring the campaign, it solidified Lasizwe’s reputation as a socially conscious creator.

His rise from Facebook skits to hosting shows like Awkward Dates and fronting the reality series Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It has earned him more than a million Instagram followers and millions of YouTube views.

Voting for the Sasmas, which honour leading digital creators, brands, and campaigns, is open through November 8.

“Let’s not let clout cost groceries. Your support, your comments, your views, your love – that is the real award,” added Lasizwe.

