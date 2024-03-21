Lasizwe recalls fond memories, bids farewell to his Range Rover

Media personality and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza made headlines this week when it came to light that his Range Rover has been put up for sale.

Like many South Africans going through such situations, Dambuza being in the limelight is no exception.

He did not deny the vehicle not being under his possession and being on sale at some dealership, simply saying life always has a plan.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Dambuza penned a heartfelt goodbye message to his vehicle, adding that the post is to encourage other people that it is normal and okay to sell a vehicle.

There is nothing taboo about it, it is part of life, he said.

You took good care of me

“Goodbye Black Rover, sthandwa sam [my love]. You have been such an absolute pleasure to drive in, cry in, celebrate in, and feel safe in,” he wrote.

“Thank you for the beautiful memories and thank you for reminding me that I can, and I am able.

“Yes, it has been a while without you now and you being in the market. I don’t know if you’re already sold or [not].

“But I hope your new owner will take good care of you like how I did. I know it sounds like you are human, it’s because you took good care of me. Thank you, I love you and goodbye.”

Friends, colleagues show support

Some of Dambuza’s friends and industry colleagues, including Mihlali Ndamase and Lady Du, commended the content creator for his decision.

They said they cannot wait to see what Dambuza has up his sleeve.

“One thing I love here is that no one really knows what God does in one’s life, you are like a bow and arrow, you have to be pulled back to be able to shoot your target,” wrote Lady Du.

“No one knows the reason you are selling but knowing you it is growth. I commend you for sharing your journey with us.”

