Lasizwe slams close friends for leaking private info on fallout with brother

Youtuber and television personality Lasizwe Dambuza has hit back after private details from his “close friends” were leaked online, exposing tension between him and his brother Lungile Mcunu.

The social media star, known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration after snippets of his private Instagram Stories made headlines.

“My close friends wasn’t [sic] meant for headlines. It was a moment between me and the people I trust,” Lasizwe wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. “I’m not angry. Just tired. Like this year it was uDominic ngapha… Now it’s these rumours. I prayed for peace but didn’t know it came with distance.”

The leak follows speculation circulating online that Lasizwe and Lungile had fallen out over payment disputes related to Lasizwe’s YouTube series, Awkward Dates. A viral tweet alleged that Lungile demanded over R1-million for his episode, claiming the show had generated more than R2-million in revenue.

Lasizwe has since dismissed those claims as false, calling them “crazy” and “baseless.” Taking to Instagram, he clarified that the real reason for their strained relationship has nothing to do with money but rather personal direction.

Fallout sees Lasizwe wanting out from taxi business

“Yes, my brother and I are not on speaking terms for now because I no longer want to be affiliated with the family taxi business,” he explained. “That’s hurting him because he’s so invested in carrying the family legacy.”

He went on to say that he is focusing on what brings him joy and stability: “This time around, I’m being selfish with myself and choosing what works for me. I’m happy with this side of the world of social media, and it works for me. I wish he could just respect that.”

Despite the emotional toll, Lasizwe remains resilient and reflective. “I’m exhausted. But I’m still here. 2025? My babe, Kanti yini?” he wrote, hinting at the pressures that come with public life.

