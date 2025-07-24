Lasizwe still haunted by claims that he pocketed R2m meant for students

Popular YouTuber and media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has opened up about the lingering pain caused by a 2021 donation campaign that spiralled into a public relations nightmare.

The #R10GoesALongWay initiative, launched to support underprivileged university students with registration fees, raised a whopping R2-million but became mired in controversy, with accusations of fraud that continue to tarnish Lasizwe’s reputation.

In 2021, Lasizwe, joined by influencers like Sibu Mabena and Takkies Dinwiddy, rallied public support for the #R10GoesALongWay campaign, encouraging donations as small as R10 to aid students impacted by the #FeesMustFall movement.

The campaign received overwhelming support, with celebrities like Jessica Nkosi popping out R10 000 and Sarah Langa R20 000, alongside corporate giants like KFC, which donated R50 000, and Standard Bank, which donated R1-million, doubling the initial funds in just five days.

However, months after the campaign ended, social media was abuzz with questions about the distribution of funds.

Wave of online vitriol

Accusations flew that Lasizwe had pocketed the money to fuel his lavish lifestyle, triggering a wave of online vitriol.

In an emotional X post on Wednesday, Lasizwe addressed the ordeal: “Four years ago, I was dragged through the mud over false claims that I stole R2-million meant for students. That accusation still haunts me. I’ve spent years trying to clear my name.”

Lasizwe has repeatedly clarified that the funds were managed by Fundi, a bursary organisation that reportedly distributed R2.2-million to over 480 students across accredited institutions over three years.

Some students, such as Palesa Browniey, confirmed receiving aid after 166 beneficiaries were listed.

Lasizwe added that the relentless trolling drove him to despair, even making him question his desire to help other people.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content