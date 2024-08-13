Lerato Maphatsoe, the widow of former defence minister Kebby Maphatsoe, has revealed that she has lost her son Thabiso Maphatsoe, aged 26. Following the death of her husband in 2021, Maphatsoe, was featured on Widows Unveiled. In it she\u00a0spoke about how she has been the target of extramarital affair accusations and court cases. Mom confirms passing of son, aged 26 Taking to social media, Lerato shared the shattering news of the death of her 26-year-old son. She also opened up about how Thabiso held her hand throughout season one of Widows Unveiled. According to Lerato, Thabiso took his last breath on August 10 2024.\u00a0 \u201cBeing your mom was the biggest blessing. You had the kindest spirit. The past 26 years of your life have given me a purpose and enhanced my life with meaning. Your life journey is the epitome of love, resilience, compassion and selflessness. As your soul journeys into the next phase, I hope you find the peace and comfort. Rest in Peace Mosia,\u201d Lerato wrote on her Instagram page. https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/C-kM1Yjtofc\/?utm_sourceig_web_copy_link&igshMzRlODBiNWFlZA Previously, Lerato shared that her kids were the first people she shared the idea with as\u00a0 co-executive producer of the show. And she gave them an explanation of why she felt compelled to tell her story to everyone. Bares all on reality show \u201cI\u2019m the one who came up with the concept .\u00a0 And I actually spoke to my children about everything. I told them that I needed a platform to offload all that I have been through. And that we needed to talk about these things. I\u2019m not going to hide \u2026 My children are fine.\u201d She acknowledged that her husband would not have likely approved of her involvement in the show if he were still alive. \u201cWhen he was alive, maybe he was not going to approve. But now that we\u2019re talking, he\u2019s no longer here. I\u2019m a very spiritual person, I meet with him in the spirit world, and he\u2019s a different person.\u201d Also Read:\u00a0I'm telling my story, you can expect discomfort \u2013 Lerato Maphatsoe Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content