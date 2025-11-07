More than three years after the passing of gospel legend Dr Deborah Fraser, members of her family say they have not received a cent in royalties from her music. Deborah\u2019s son, Nkosana Fraser, told Sunday World that the family has been left both financially strained and emotionally frustrated, accusing Universal Music South Africa of poor communication and withholding information about his late mother\u2019s earnings. \u201cWe\u2019ve never received my mom\u2019s royalties, and we are struggling. What makes things worse is that Universal Music is not communicating with us. We\u2019ve tried to reach out to them, but we are not getting any response,\u201d Nkosana said. Sunday World has seen emails from Deborah's family to Universal Music enquiring about financial statements and royalties. Financial statements According to Nkosana, the family, accompanied by Deborah\u2019s former manager Nontando Mafisa, visited Universal Music\u2019s offices in 2023 seeking clarity on royalty payments, financial statements, and access to the full catalogue of Deborah\u2019s recordings. \u201cWe were told that our mother owed Universal Music two albums. Fortunately, before she passed, she had completed a 12-track album that had not been released at the time of her death,\u201d he said. He added that Universal Music later split the album into two separate releases, with only one half being released in 2023. \u201cThe second half of the album was never released, and there was no explanation for that,\u201d Nkosana said. The family also claimed that Universal Music has failed to provide royalty or financial statements, which would detail the late singer\u2019s posthumous earnings. \u201cWe should be getting financial statements from Universal Music to see our mother\u2019s earnings, but we are not getting anything. This is frustrating and painful.\u201d Mafisa confirmed that a meeting with Universal Music representatives did take place but said that there has not been any follow-up communication. Financial exploitation Deborah, who passed away in May 2022 after a long illness, remains one of South Africa\u2019s most celebrated gospel voices. Her career, which spanned more than three decades, produced numerous chart-topping albums such as Abanye Bayombona, Ngikuxolele, and Udlalile Ngabantu. Despite her immense success, Deborah had spoken publicly about the financial exploitation of musicians and the lack of industry safeguards for artists\u2019 intellectual property challenges that appear to persist even after her death. Her family\u2019s ongoing battle reflects a broader problem in South Africa\u2019s music business, where outdated recording contracts, poor royalty tracking systems, and weak regulatory oversight continue to disadvantage artists and their heirs. Universal Music South Africa ignored repeated requests for comment. The story will be updated once the company has responded. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content