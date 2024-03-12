Leave my womb alone, former Miss SA Liesl tells detractors

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, a former Miss South Africa, recently told people to leave her womb alone on social media.

This comes after photos of her from Friday, when she attended her husband’s graduation, and an event later in the day reignited rumours that she was expecting a child.

Glade, a well-known hygiene brand, observed International Women’s Day on Friday, and Liesl was a part of the strategic panel on women’s empowerment.

Liesl talked about how it is critical to use your femininity to empower both yourself and your male colleagues who support the emancipation of women.

Fighting for her voice to be heard

She shared her experience and how, as a woman, she had to fight in meetings and boardrooms to have her voice heard and treated equally.

Zulaikha Patel, an anti-racism activist, also joined her on the panel. At the age of thirteen, in 2016, she became a symbol of the struggle against the hair policy of Pretoria Girls High School for black girls.

Zulaikha discussed how the constitution has aided these issues when talking about women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The event, which took place at Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift, was to kick-start the “Make Africa Bloom In My Era” campaign.

The purpose of the campaign is to celebrate women in the era they are in.

Whether you are in your baddie era, your soft girl era, your boss lady era, or your happy girl era, Glade celebrates you, the women of Africa.

The event’s programme director, seasoned broadcaster Hulisani Ravele, gave her first speech in public after taking a sabbatical.

Own whatever era

She claimed that she could relate to the campaign for women to own whatever era they are in, which is why the event spoke to her — to step into their fullness and walk in it, whatever that may look like.

“It’s been exciting; it’s been so purposeful, and I am in my blooming era,” said Ravele.

In an effort to empower women, Glade invited female entrepreneurs who run product-based businesses to participate in the Glade Entrepreneur Spotlight.

There, they were given the chance to share with the audience their backgrounds, current projects, and services.

