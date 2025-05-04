Celebrity News

Lebo M in court to gag ex-wife for calling him a tax fraud

By Ngwako Malatji
Lebo M and ex-wife Pretty Samuels' fight far from over.
Lebo M and Pretty Samuels during the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Leonardo in Johannesburg. / Gallo Images

Internationally acclaimed composer extraordinaire Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has interdicted his ex-wife, Pretty Samuels, from calling him a tax fraud, among other things, after she did so during their fight over his R1.2-million grand piano, which she allegedly stole from a rented storage facility in Sandton, Joburg, last month.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

