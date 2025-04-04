Lebo M opens criminal case against ex-wife Pretty Samuels

The Lion King composer and Grammy Award-winning producer Lebo M has opened a criminal case against his ex-wife, Pretty Samuels, for allegedly stealing a grand piano costing millions of rands.

The case was opened at Sandton police station after Lebo M earlier this week made theft and fraud allegations against Samuels after the couple’s acrimonious divorce in May 2024.

The theft was allegedly discovered on Monday by Khanyi Serakoeng, who is Lebo M’s associate producer and project coordinator.

Serakoeng said he noticed the piano was missing during preparations for rehearsals for a highly anticipated collaboration with Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer at the Grand West Arena in Cape Town on April 18.

Police confirm ongoing investigations

Lebo M’s attorney, Brian Msimeki, said: “This case marks a turning point.”

“The evidence is overwhelming; justice will be swift. Those who think they can defraud and dodge the consequences are about to face the law’s full fury.”

Authorities are now gearing up for a deep dive into the case, promising a relentless probe that spares no detail.

Mavela Masondo, the police spokesperson in Gauteng, confirmed that a case has been opened and there are ongoing investigations.

A source close to Lebo M said Samuels did not just allegedly steal the piano; she planned the whole theft.

Black-market deal

Immediately after their messy break-up, Samuels, according to sources, allegedly used Lebo M’s electronic signature, which he had asked her to delete, to arrange for the grand piano to be delivered to Fairmont in Johannesburg.

What followed was what appeared to be an alleged black-market deal that saw the priceless instrument vanish into thin air, said the sources.

They said that they had evidence that the piano was sold but would not want to share that with Sunday World.

Now, with just weeks to go before one of the biggest musical events of the year, the big question remains: who is the mystery buyer of the stolen piano?

And can it be recovered in time to save Lebo M’s performance alongside one of Hollywood’s finest?

