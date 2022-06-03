Lebo M soars to Buckingham Palace to lead The Queen’s Jubilee

Renowned Grammy Award winner, music producer, composer, and songwriter, Lebogang “Lebo M” Morake is at Buckingham Palace to lead The Queen of England’s 25th Jubilee.

He will present his Lion King Pridelands Tribe on the main stage on Saturday.

The Grammy award winner has just returned from a sold-out European post-Covid arena tour was also confirmed as the music producer and composer in the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster, The Woman King.

He is best known for his work on the soundtracks of Hollywood films such as The Lion King, The Power of One, and Outbreak as well as numerous stage productions.

