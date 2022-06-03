E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Lebo M soars to Buckingham Palace to lead The Queen’s Jubilee

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Lebo M

Renowned Grammy Award winner, music producer, composer, and songwriter, Lebogang “Lebo M” Morake is at Buckingham Palace to lead The Queen of England’s 25th Jubilee.

He will present his Lion King Pridelands Tribe on the main stage on Saturday.

The Grammy award winner has just returned from a sold-out European post-Covid arena tour was also confirmed as the music producer and composer in the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster, The Woman King.

He is best known for his work on the soundtracks of Hollywood films such as The Lion King, The Power of One, and Outbreak as well as numerous stage productions.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.