Internationally acclaimed composer, performer, and Grammy Award-winning Lion King producer Lebogang Lebo M Morake's mother will be buried on Tuesday at Fourways Memorial Chapel. Magogo Nomvula Grissel Mboni Morake passed away last week, aged 100. According to the family, Magogo Morake died peacefully on Friday morning after a beautiful and restful night. Grateful for support The family, through spokesperson Simphiwe Majola on Wednesday, shared the funeral details of the matriarch and thanked the public for their outpouring love during this difficult time in their lives. "The burial service to honour the extraordinary life will take place on Tuesday March 11, 2025, from 08:00-10:00 at Fourways Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, Mr Morake, at Fourways Memorial Cemetery," said Majola. "The Morake family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and comfort during this difficult time. Your kindness and presence, whether in person or in spirit, mean so much as they bid farewell to a cherished matriarch." The family's matriarch died after it was recently revealed that Lebo M's latest international project, Mufasa: The Lion King, recently grossed $700 million (R13 billion) across the world. Despite this great success, Lebo M has struggled in the love department. In 2024, Lebo M accused his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels, of being a cheat and a fraudster. This was revealed by Morake's acquaintance, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals. Morake dumped Samuels because he was expecting $10 million (about R187 million) from the sale of his music catalogue in the US. According to Samuels's associates, Morake did not want her to have a stake in the staggering quantum as they were married in community of property, which he disputes. They said Samuels also wants Morake to pay her R250 000 a month in spousal maintenance pending the finalisation of their divorce and an additional R2.5 million for legal costs.