LeboM pays his wife Pretty Samuels over half a million in spousal support

Lion King producer Lebohang "LeboM" Morake has paid his ex-wife Pretty Samuels over half a million in spousal maintenance. Morake revealed this in the urgent application he filed in the Joburg High Court for an order to force Samuels to return his R1.2-million grand piano she allegedly stole from his rented storage facility in Sandton, Joburg. Samuels had disputed on social media that she stole the musical instrument, saying the Grammy award-winning composer extraordinaire had given it to her as part of their divorce settlement, which was subsequently made an order of the court. Morake refuted her assertions and submitted the settlement agreement, which shows that the piano was not hers; it belonged to him, and they only agreed to pay Samuels R550 000 in spousal maintenance. In the settlement agreement, which we have seen, Samuels and Morake, who was a plaintiff in their divorce, agreed that the quantum should be paid in three monthly instalments of more than R183 000 between April and June last year. "On satisfaction of payment of full and final payment of R550 000 before the last day of June 2024, the parties have irrevocably waived and abandoned all claims which either has or may have had against the other, whether past, present or future in their personal capacities. The plaintiff shall retain as his sole and exclusive property all furniture, vehicles and personal effects, which are in his possession. The defendant will retain all as her sole and exclusive property: all furniture, vehicles and personal effects which are in her possession," read the settlement. Samuels, who was cited as the first respondent, allegedly purloined the R1.2-million music instrument and sold it to Erin, who was cited as the second respondent in the suit. Samuels, who announced on social media that the piano belonged to her, did not oppose the application. And after studying Morake's argument, Judge Norman Manoim granted him the order. "The first and second respondents are directed to make available the Blüthner Concert Piano (grand piano) with serial number 103952 with Ebony colour for collection by the applicant by 16 April 2025," read the court order. Morake danced his way to court after discovering that Samuels had removed his piano from the storage facility and sold it to Erin, whose surname is not known, at a black market price. In the application, which was heard on April 15, Morake said the black piano, which he purchased for R80 000 on June 13, 2008, was kept at Greg Rollinson Pianos storage in Johannesburg. This was after Samuels, whom he married out of community of property with accrual on February 26, 2022, signed a storage contract with the company on his behalf because she was in possession of his electronic signature. He said that due to his frequent travels, he had provided Samuels with his electronic signature. Morake further said his company, Lebo M Production, to which he had transferred the piano, continued to pay an R850 storage fee for the musical instrument.  On or about April 14, 2024, Samuels attempted to remove the grand piano from the storage facility to Erin's address on Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, Johannesburg. On or about May 4, 2024, he said, Samuels fraudulently misrepresented him and instructed Gayle MacSorley from Gayle On The Move Pianos to collect the piano from storage. "As the rightful owner and possessor of the grand piano, I did not authorise the first respondent to remove it from the storage facilities without my knowledge and consent. "I only became aware that the grand piano was no longer in the storage facilities as I was about to start preparing for the concert to be held on 18 April 2025 in Cape Town," he said. He said on March 28, 2025, as he was finalising the preparations for the concert, he instructed his employee, Khanyi Serakoeng, and her team to collect the piano from the storage facilities. Upon arrival, they were informed that the grand piano had since been collected by Gayle's on the Move Pianos per instruction of the first respondent. "I immediately contacted Ms Gayle, who then provided me with the WhatsApp communication between her and the first respondent." Morake said Gayle confirmed that on May 4, 2024, Samuels instructed her to collect the piano from the storage facilities and deliver it to Erin.