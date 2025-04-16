Legendary actor Don Mlangeni-Nawa dies

Former Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni Nawa has died.

The family of Mlangeni-Nawa confirmed the veteran thespian’s passing in a statement issued on Wednesday but did not specify the cause of his passing.

The 66-year-old former Hlala Kwabafileyo actor passed away on Wednesday morning, reads the family statement.

“It is with deep heartbreak that we share the passing of our beloved father, Don Mlangeni-Nawa, [who passed away] on 16 April 2025.

“He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother, and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced,” the statement reads.

Family asks for privacy

The family added that Mlangeni-Nawa’s legacy will endure because of the stories he shared, the lives he touched, and the unselfish love he gave.

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support. We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this immense loss.

“[All the] details regarding the memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.”

Mlangeni-Nawa is most recognised for his roles in well-known TV shows, such as The Throne, Hlala Kwabafileyo, Isidingo-The Need, and Sgudi Snaysi.

