The legendary South African actress and filmmaker Connie Chiume has died. Chiume passed away at the age of 72. This was announced by her family in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. According to the family statement, the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress who starred in Black Panther died on Tuesday at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg.\u00a0 \u201cThe Chiume family regrets informing you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award winning actress Connie Chiume. ask for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details,\u201d said the statement. Chiume also starred in local shows like Rhythm City, Gomora and Blessers. She was acknowledged for her role as Mam Sonto, a famous drug dealer who resided in Alexandra, on Mzansi Magic\u2019s Gomora. She dies as a nominated outstanding actress on the Royal Soap Awards for her role of Sonto. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content