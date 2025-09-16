Legendary musician Nhlanhla Mafu adds DJing to her portfolio, gets bookings for gigs

Following 29 years of singing, award-winning Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu (née Nciza) has ventured into the world of DJing. She is now adding the title of “DJ” to her impressive artistry.

The 47-year-old has already had her first booking at a nightclub venue in Johannesburg recently, and she loved every minute.

“I love to play AfroTech, three-step, and Afro house,” she told Sunday World.

“I attended one of DJ So’s bookings to support him, and he invited me to play the last hour of his set.

“People were shocked. The guys from the venue then booked me for a Women’s Day event. I enjoyed myself because I was engaging in an activity I found pleasurable, free from any form of stress or pressure.”

Her friend DJ So, whose real name is Kgomotso Zukani, is teaching her how to use the decks, and it took her three days to learn.

DJ So is Mafu’s tour DJ, who gets on the decks when she performs.

Mafu enjoys new activity

“DJ So taught me everything I know. I learnt how to mix it and some of the effects, but I am still learning. My transitions have been smooth.

“He plays for me when I perform. So, he showed me how to use the decks, and I have been hooked ever since,” Mafu said.

She has been playing secretly at get-togethers with family and friends, solely for fun. But now she feels it is time to share what brings her joy.

Mafu’s hectic schedule of being a mother, running her fashion line NN Vintage, performing with Mafikizolo, and concentrating on her brand prevented her from ever finding the time to learn how to DJ.

“If you look at old videos of Mafikizolo, you would see me always spending time with the DJ at the end of our sets and just watching,” she said.

She is not under any obligation to be booked for gigs because she is doing it for enjoyment.

Mafu is well aware of the criticism she may face from some individuals for attempting to DJ, but she is not worried about being compared to “Ma2000” or the younger generation of DJs; she is just enjoying doing a new activity.

“I’m just enjoying myself. I am not concerned about what anyone thinks. You cannot tell a 47-year-old what they can and can’t do. I am beyond being a fragile human being; now I’m just living my life.”

Mafikizolo still a priority

With her newfound passion, she continues with Mafikizolo. “Mafikizolo will always be a priority,” she said.

We are brands under the umbrella. We come together when we have to and then branch off to do our own things.”

However, Mafu is not planning on taking too many DJing bookings.

“I would rather not be booked every weekend and not focus on Mafikizolo. I want to have fun and occasionally do gigs that resonate with me. The motive is to have fun and not treat it like work.”

Her eldest son, Ciza, is also soaring as a musician, and she is very proud of him. “He used to cause me a lot of stress.” He wanted this industry desperately.

“He has wanted to break into the market for a long time. I am beyond happy. It doesn’t happen often that parents and children thrive.

“Often, the kids think that because their parents are stars, they can wake up and be an overnight success,” Mafu said, adding that her son hustled.

“He’s had times when he struggled and wanted to let this thing go, but he has been resilient, and I’m a proud mom.”

