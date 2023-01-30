Legendary sports presenter Robert Marawa joins Primedia’s 947

Renowned sports presenter Robert Marawa has joined Primedia’s 947 and will go on air from February 1.

Primedia broadcasting CEO Lindile Xoko said the company has signed an exclusive deal with the legendary sports commentator for his acclaimed sports show, Marawa Sports Worldwide (#MSW).

The show, which will go on air every weekday at 6pm to 7pm, will also be available on Vuma FM, Rise FM, SowetanLive, and on Primedia’s audio-stream and catch-up services.

“I am delighted that Primedia has joined forces with Robert Marawa who is recognised worldwide as a sports authority and is a respected broadcaster. The massive reach that the 947 audiences deliver to our clients is now complemented by us hosting Robert’s premier sports show,” said Xoko.

Marawa said: “My move to Primedia is both historic and exciting in creating a wider reach for all MSW fans, especially for Gauteng residents, who have been complaining about being left out.

“I’m grateful to both Arena and Primedia for seeing things in a futuristic manner by creating what will now be four unique platforms, thus creating radio history with this unparalleled simulcast offering.

“With this move, we are raising the game for sport enthusiasts in SA and beyond. For me professionally, this is the best moment in my radio career.”

The sports show will delve into discussions on sports development and administration. MSW will also tackle real life stories based on how sport helps individuals and communities out of poverty.

It will also feature behind-the-scenes stories of the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of sporting legends and new talent alike.

Station manager Ravi Naidoo said: “We have heard our listeners appeal for sports news, and so we will be easing drive-time frustrations with a stretch of compelling high-quality sports radio.

“#MSW on 947 is a perfect fit for a station which revolves around and unifies its listeners on power hits and power sport. Robert fits the profile of super-talented, socially aware, and impactful people we want as part of the Primedia family.”

